Wipro launches Silicon Valley Innovation Center in Mountain View

IT major Wipro today announced the launch of a multi-million dollar Silicon Valley Innovation Center in Mountain View, California. This state-of-the-art R&D and incubation hub is designed to develop and showcase next-generation technologies and solutions for enterprises, the company said in a release. Pointing out that Wipro has been making investments in emerging technologies so as to enable clients to become future-ready in this era of digital transformation, it said the innovation center will serve as a showcase for the ‘Art of The Possible’ and demonstrate cutting-edge enterprise applications based on disruptive technologies.

The center will also serve as a value creator for technology start-ups, small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs, enabling them to showcase and integrate their technology capabilities with that of Wipro and participate in the larger innovation ecosystem, it added. “Wipro is committed to working more closely with start-ups, academia and leading technology companies in the Bay area to help our clients achieve their desired digital transformation outcomes,” Wipro CEO and Executive Director Abidali Z Neemuchwala said.

Stating that the center has also incubated a ‘Digital Pod’ and features a ‘Rapid Proto Lab’, Wipro said the pod is purpose-built for company’s digital strategy, design and engineering teams to work in a collaborative and adaptive workspace, along with clients. Wipro has 14 digital and design pods across the globe, including London, New York, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Madrid, Munich, Sydney, Tel Aviv, Bangalore and Tokyo.