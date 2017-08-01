  3. Wipro launches Silicon Valley Innovation Center in Mountain View

IT major Wipro today announced the launch of a multi-million dollar Silicon Valley Innovation Center in Mountain View, California.

IT major Wipro today announced the launch of a multi-million dollar Silicon Valley Innovation Center in Mountain View, California. This state-of-the-art R&D and incubation hub is designed to develop and showcase next-generation technologies and solutions for enterprises, the company said in a release. Pointing out that Wipro has been making investments in  emerging technologies so as to enable clients to become  future-ready in this era of digital transformation, it said   the innovation center will serve as a showcase for the ‘Art of  The Possible’ and demonstrate cutting-edge enterprise  applications based on disruptive technologies.

The center will also serve as a value creator for  technology start-ups, small and medium enterprises and  entrepreneurs, enabling them to showcase and integrate their  technology capabilities with that of Wipro and participate in  the larger innovation ecosystem, it added.    “Wipro is committed to working more closely with  start-ups, academia and leading technology companies in the  Bay area to help our clients achieve their desired digital transformation outcomes,” Wipro CEO and Executive Director  Abidali Z Neemuchwala said.

Stating that the center has also incubated a ‘Digital  Pod’ and features a ‘Rapid Proto Lab’, Wipro said the pod is  purpose-built for company’s digital strategy, design and  engineering teams to work in a collaborative and adaptive workspace, along with clients. Wipro has 14 digital and design pods across the globe,  including London, New York, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm,  Madrid, Munich, Sydney, Tel Aviv, Bangalore and Tokyo.

