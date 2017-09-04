Wipro launches newest digital pod in Scotland

IT major Wipro today announced the launch of its newest digital pod in Edinburgh, Scotland.(Image: IE)

IT major Wipro today announced the launch of its newest digital pod in Edinburgh, Scotland. Calling it part of Wipro’s commitment to offer digital services at close proximity to its UK and European customers, the company said the Edinburgh Pod is purpose-built for Wipro’s digital strategy, design and engineering teams to work in a collaborative and adaptive workspace, along with clients. Digital pods allow teams to work with the necessary autonomy to facilitate speed, continually evaluating progress with user research and technical performance data, it said in a press release.

Wipro has 15 other digital and design pods cross the globe, including London, New York, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Madrid, Mountain View, Munich, Sydney, Tel Aviv, Bangalore and Tokyo. Wipro has been making investments in emerging digital trends and technologies to accelerate and future-proof the digital transformation road-map of its clients, the company added. “The Edinburgh Pod is a significant milestone in our growth journey, bringing us closer to our clients in Scotland and further building upon our footprint to serve clients in the United Kingdom and Europe.”

Wipro Digital Senior Vice President & Global Head Rajan Kohli said. The pod was inaugurated in the presence of Greg Hands, U.K. Minister of State for Trade and Investment, representatives from Edinburgh City Council, clients and analysts.