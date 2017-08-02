Wipro invests undisclosed sum in software testing company Tricentis

The investment was made through Wipro Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the company.

India’s third-largest software exporter Wipro today said it has invested an undisclosed sum in a software testing company, Tricentis.

The investment was made through Wipro Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the company, as part of their (Tricentis) most recent funding round, Wipro said in a statement.

Wipro, however, did not disclose the terms and financial details of the deal.

Wipro and Tricentis will jointly offer their solutions to help clients improve time-to-market and quality by augmenting end-to-end automation across the software testing life cycle.

“We believe that clients will see this partnership as a game changer…It will help them drive speed in their business while bringing effectiveness and experience to their automation journey,” Wipro Senior Vice President, Business Application Services, Hiral Chandrana said.