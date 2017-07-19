  3. Wipro continues to see volatile economic environment ahead

Wipro continues to see volatile economic environment ahead

Noting that global political uncertainty weighed on business sentiment, impacting the IT services industry during the last year, Wipro Chairman Azim Premji today said the company continues to see volatile economic environment ahead.

By: | Bengaluru | Published: July 19, 2017 9:56 PM
wipro it services, wipro economic environment, wipro investment, azim premji wipro, wipro employees Noting that global political uncertainty weighed on business sentiment, impacting the IT services industry during the last year, Wipro Chairman Azim Premji today said the company continues to see volatile economic environment ahead. (Source: PTI)

Noting that global political uncertainty weighed on business sentiment, impacting the IT  services industry during the last year, Wipro Chairman Azim  Premji today said the company continues to see volatile economic environment ahead. However, clients are looking to spend in technology as  it is becoming a major differentiator in all businesses, he  said. “Over the last fiscal 2016-17, global political  uncertainty weighed on business sentiment, impacting the IT  services industry.. Gross revenues of Wipro grew by 7.4 per  cent in the fiscal year 2016-17,” Premji said.

Speaking at Wipro’s 71st Annual General Meeting here,  he said, “looking ahead, we continue to see volatile economic  environment but clients are looking to spend in technology as  technology is becoming a major differentiator in all  businesses.” Stating that digital is the central element driving  changes in the expectations and experiences of consumers and  business models, Premji said, “At Wipro, we strongly believe  that our success will depend on our ability to redefine and  align ourselves with the new global paradigms and the  disruptive developments in our industry.”

You may also like to watch:

“In this context, the company has made significant  investments, organic and inorganic, in transforming our  business offerings to serve the new demand from clients,” he  added. Pointing out that Wipro continually strives to enhance  value for investors, Premji said consistent with this  approach, the company completed a bonus issue recently. The Board will also consider a proposal to buyback  equity shares of the company in the board meeting tomorrow, he said. With this, Wipro joins the growing roaster of Indian IT firms like TCS and Infosys that have announced buyback offers to return surplus cash on their books to their shareholders.

As on March 2017, Wipro had cash and cash equivalents  totalling Rs 5,271 crore (USD 813 million) on its books. Highlighting that last year Wipro trained over 39,000  employees in Digital technologies, Premji said, “Our  investments in emerging technology spaces of Artificial  Intelligence, Data Analytics and Digital resulted in 603  patents last year.” On the social impact of the company, he said, “We work in the social sphere not just in India, but also in global markets where we operate.”

“For instance, in the US, where locals constitute over 50 per cent of our employees, we run The Wipro Science Education Fellowship. The Fellowship for teachers in the US has now expanded to the city of Dallas, while we continue to work closely with teachers in Boston, Chicago, New Jersey and New York,” he said. Premji also pointed out that the company was making very satisfactory progress in all its sustainability goals.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top