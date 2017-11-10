Wipro Consumer Care invests in Delhi’s Happily Unmarried online firm

Wipro Consumer Care, a business unit of unlisted Wipro Enterprises, has announced an investment in Happily Unmarried Pvt Marketing Ltd (HUMPL), a New Delhi-based online consumer products firm.

(Happily Unmarried Screenshot)

Wipro Consumer Care, a business unit of unlisted Wipro Enterprises, has announced an investment in Happily Unmarried Pvt Marketing Ltd (HUMPL), a New Delhi-based online consumer products firm. The value of the investment or the stake bought has not been disclosed. According to a press release by Wipro Consumer Care, since its foray into the personal care market in 2015, HUMPL has built a wide portfolio of male and female grooming products under its umbrella brands of Ustraa and Happily Unmarried, respectively. HUMPL operates in the premium, youth-focused segments of the market. In a short span of time, Ustraa has become a key player in beard grooming products. The company has also seen success in other grooming categories such as shaving foams, body wash, and eau de colognes. Wipro Consumer Care is a major player in personal care in developing markets, and this investment is in keeping with the company’s strategy of leveraging emerging online opportunities brought about by rapid digitisation, it said.