Why Hyundai believes that next gen Verna will reach top of the segment

The ‘super body structure’ frame (top) ensures better safety, low levels of NVH and superior handling compared to the previous generation Verna.

It’s failure that gives you the proper perspective on success. Once India’s largest selling upper mid-size sedan, Hyundai Verna has, of late, been humbled by better designed, and better equipped, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City. In fact, a strong competition meant that monthly sales of the Verna fell from a high of about 4,500 units during 2011-13 to a mere 700 during the current year. On August 22, the Korean car-maker will launch the new generation of the Verna, and with it, some segment-first features that, the company believes, will help the car reach where it belongs—the top of the segment. “The new Verna, I must say, is a technological marvel. It has a futuristic design, dynamic performance, and safety and comfort features that the segment has yet to see. The vehicle’s superior performance stems from the ‘super body structure’ frame that is built of 50% advanced high-strength steel,” said YK Koo, the managing director & CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), while unveiling the car in Chennai on Friday.

The ‘super body structure’ frame, Koo said, leads to better safety, low levels of noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) and superior handling compared to the previous generation of the car. “The new frame enables more precise tuning of key suspension components for improved cornering stability, precise handling performance and enhanced confidence at higher speeds,” he added. The Verna, which has been developed on Hyundai’s new K2 platform at an investment of Rs 1,040 crore, will be powered by 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines, with both manual and automatic transmission options, making it the most powerful sedan in the segment. Its 1.6-litre dual VTVT petrol produces a maximum power of 123PS and the 1.6-litre U2 CRDi VGT diesel produces 128PS. (The City is powered by 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, while the Ciaz has 1.4-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines.)

Another first-in-segment feature is the new six-speed automatic gearbox, which will be offered in both petrol and diesel engines. (The Ciaz has a four-speed automatic, the City a CVT and Volkswagen Vento the seven-speed DSG. Toyota Etios, also a competitor, doesn’t yet have an automatic gearbox option.) The company officials we met in Chennai claimed that more number of gears means the first gear can be shorter for better initial acceleration, while the top gears can be taller for better fuel economy. In other words, having more gears improves the efficiency of the engine.

Koo said that, to achieve product excellence, the company’s R&D centres in Chennai, Hyderabad and Namyang (South Korea) collaborated and numerous product clinics were conducted over the past two years. “We have also been conducting rigorous on-road testing on various terrains in India for a long time,” he added. The results are apparent. During our brief drive of the diesel model at the company’s test track in Chennai, the new Verna handled far better and was much more stable at high speeds than the previous model. It also felt, by far, the most powerful in the segment. In addition, the benefits of the new frame were evident—even at speeds of above 100kph, very little sound or vibrations entered the cabin.

Superlaunch of the year

Hyundai is terming the new Verna as the ‘superlaunch’ of the year. “We want to achieve ‘brand supremacy’ in the segment,” said Koo. Towards that, the company has created a taskforce called the Hyundai Marketing Lab that is working on the launch of the car. “We have designed a 360-degree multifaceted campaign for the launch, with an equal focus on television, print, customer relationship management, digital, social, cinemas, events, outdoor advertising and more. The idea is reaching out to aspirational buyers,” he said. Hyundai is targeting ambitious sales. “We expect to deliver the new Verna to first 10,000 customers before Diwali on October 19. That means we are looking at monthly sales volumes of around 4,000-4,500 units and hope to regain our dominance in this segment,” added Koo.

The Verna, traditionally, has been the most expensive car in its segment and when asked if Hyundai will play the pricing card, Koo added that even though price is one of the key elements for a car to sell, “advanced technology, design, better safety and new features attract more customers in the mid-size sedan segment than simply affordable pricing.” The Verna was first introduced in India in 2006. In 2011, the car embodied the company’s acclaimed Fluidic Sculpture design language and was equipped with features that, at the time, weren’t offered by any competitor, and sales shot up. In 2014, with the launch of the new City and Ciaz, sales started to decline. Hyundai has cumulatively sold 3.17 lakh units of the Verna in India.