Why Apple, Amazon need to reinvent

‘When you compare it with the success of Android, I don’t think it is clear that Apple has gone wrong; I just think that the degree to which it could innovate on the smartphone, and its ability to really pioneer and push the needle in new ways has slowed down. But yes, the Android world and the Apple world in general are going back and forth to see who can do it better.

It is hard to sustain an advantage in this market. What Apple still has going for it is the fan thing of Apple products — products that work better together, so there’s an incentive to actually being an Apple person and have all your products work seamlessly together.

How long will that advantage be robust is unclear, and I don’t think Apple can rest on this advantage for long. Interoperability among heterogeneous brands is getting better and better. What Apple has been doing lately is just making incremental improvements to existing products. It has to reinvent products. It has done that in the past. What one would like to see from Apple is the next big leap. Frankly, it’s been a long time since it did that. The Apple Watch is fine, but that’s sort of a toy.

There’s speculation that perhaps that next great leap will be smartglasses. If it can really pioneer the idea of smartglasses where you can transmit information to humans that way, and essentially create an augmented reality platform looking through glasses, Apple could restore its excitement.

Right now, the Microsoft HoloLens is very clunky, big and inefficient, and doesn’t give a very good user experience. It’s a ‘wait and watch’ to see what Apple does by the end of the year.’

So they couldn’t be totally sure where they had the product that you wanted. Now the IT systems are much more advanced. The most efficient thing would be to ship from the store that is within five miles from your house. That will always beat Amazon on cost. The omni-channel opportunity now is beginning to neutralise some of the Amazon advantages and the tax subsidy has gone away for Amazon… the company is at an inflection point. Amazon is becoming much more potentially competed against, as compared to five or six years back. There is now going to be a great battle. It will be interesting to see who prevails.

The other thing that people don’t understand about Amazon is that it is one of the biggest polluters on the face of the earth. It is shipping packages to your house with one product in it! Some of the millennials that are so ga-ga about climate change don’t realise that by buying anything from Amazon, they are actually making it worse. Somehow Amazon has been exempt from that whole discussion. What we have understood over the years is that if you can’t translate growth into profit, eventually, you’re gone! Amazon won’t be ‘gone’ but it will have to reinvent itself. I think it is good for Amazon to have some

real competition.’

