Why Amrapali CEO and director were arrested in Noida and then released next day

It was a major action by authorities against the big real estate player and famous Noida-Greater Noida builder Amrapali Group as its CEO and director were arrested on Tuesday. Reportedly, CEO Ritik Sinha is the son in law of CMD of Amrapali Group Anil Sharma. Amrapali group’s director Nishant Mukul and Chief Executive Officer Ritik were arrested on Tuesday on the directions of District Magistrate (DM) B N Singh. But, in less than 24 hours they were released. Several flat buyers and other people are curious to know WHY!

According to news agency PTI, the director and chief executive officer of Amrapali group were released on Wednesday evening after the company paid labour cess dues of Rs 4.29 crore. Reportedly, the head office of Amrapali Group in Noida was also sealed during the action against the major real estate player. “After the company paid DD of Rs 4.29 crore, both the director and the CEO were released from tehsil lock up. As per DM B N Singh’s direction, similar action will be taken against other builders who have labour cess dues,” said SDM Dadri, Amit Kumar Singh.

Action against the company functionaries was taken under Section 171 of the UP Revenue Board Act, DM Singh had said.

Notably, the big real estate player Amrapali Group faced a crackdown by authorities a day after UP CM Yogi Adityanath warned real estate players of strict action. The UP CM had expressed disappointment over the irregularities in the real estate sector. Yogi said that the rift between flat buyers and builders is widening and to bridge the gap the government needs to take strict action.

Earlier, on July 27, flat buyers associations of Noida and Greater Noida met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking action against builders for allegedly harassing home owners by not delivering projects on time and charging extra money.