Why Airtel Payments Bank CEO Shashi Arora quit from his post

Airtel Payments Bank managing director and CEO Shashi Arora has resigned in the wake of the firm’s e-KYC licence suspension by Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI).

By: | New Delhi | Published: December 23, 2017 5:35 AM
Airtel Payments Bank,  Shashi Arora, UIDAI, Bharti Airtel, DTH business, Airtel Payments Bank, LPG subsidy, Airtel Payments Bank e KYC licence, Aadhaar for reverification The UIDAI had last week barred Bharti Airtel and Airtel Payments Bank from conducting Aadhaar-based verification of customers using the e-KYC process.
Airtel Payments Bank managing director and CEO Shashi Arora has resigned in the wake of the firm’s e-KYC licence suspension by Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI). “Shashi has decided to move on to pursue opportunities outside of Airtel. We wish Shashi the very best for his future endeavours,” the company said in a statement on Friday. The UIDAI had last week barred Bharti Airtel and Airtel Payments Bank from conducting Aadhaar-based verification of customers using the e-KYC process. The action was taken following allegations that Bharti Airtel was using the Aadhaar e-KYC-based SIM verification process to open payments bank accounts of its subscribers without their informed consent. However, on Thursday UIDAI allowed Bharti Airtel to use Aadhaar for re-verification of its mobile customers till January 10 with stiff riders after it returned Rs 138 crore of LPG subsidy remitted to the unsolicited payments bank accounts. However, UIDAI maintained that Airtel Payments Bank e-KYC licence will remain suspended till the final enquiry and audit report.

Arora has been working with Airtel in senior leadership roles since 2006. He was appointed MD and CEO of Airtel Payments Bank on June 1, 2016. “He has been an asset for Airtel and over the years has contributed to the company’s growth story. Having led the operations in key telecom circles followed by building a strong DTH business, he has laid the foundation for Airtel’s payments bank operations,” the statement added.

  1. Ramaguru Prasad Jakkala
    Dec 23, 2017 at 8:39 am
    If the decision of signing up of unsuspecting airtel customers as airtel payment bank customers while they submit their Aadhaar for verification, it is a classic case of what kind of characterless, unethical behaviour we are promoting up the corporate ladder. Similarly there are scores of unfit people sitting on right positions which was evident from the 2g case verdict. No wonder this country looks forward for bleak future with such people at the helm. Modi's top priority should be to boot out these characters from the corridors of power without which there is no light at the end of the tunnel.
