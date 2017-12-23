Why Airtel Payments Bank CEO Shashi Arora quit from his post

The UIDAI had last week barred Bharti Airtel and Airtel Payments Bank from conducting Aadhaar-based verification of customers using the e-KYC process.

Airtel Payments Bank managing director and CEO Shashi Arora has resigned in the wake of the firm’s e-KYC licence suspension by Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI). “Shashi has decided to move on to pursue opportunities outside of Airtel. We wish Shashi the very best for his future endeavours,” the company said in a statement on Friday. The UIDAI had last week barred Bharti Airtel and Airtel Payments Bank from conducting Aadhaar-based verification of customers using the e-KYC process. The action was taken following allegations that Bharti Airtel was using the Aadhaar e-KYC-based SIM verification process to open payments bank accounts of its subscribers without their informed consent. However, on Thursday UIDAI allowed Bharti Airtel to use Aadhaar for re-verification of its mobile customers till January 10 with stiff riders after it returned Rs 138 crore of LPG subsidy remitted to the unsolicited payments bank accounts. However, UIDAI maintained that Airtel Payments Bank e-KYC licence will remain suspended till the final enquiry and audit report.

Arora has been working with Airtel in senior leadership roles since 2006. He was appointed MD and CEO of Airtel Payments Bank on June 1, 2016. “He has been an asset for Airtel and over the years has contributed to the company’s growth story. Having led the operations in key telecom circles followed by building a strong DTH business, he has laid the foundation for Airtel’s payments bank operations,” the statement added.