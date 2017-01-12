Who is Rajesh Gopinathan? All you want to know about the man tipped to be new TCS CEO

Rajesh Gopinathan is currently the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of TCS.

Rajesh Gopinathan is expected to be the new CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), taking over from N Chandrasekaran who is likely to soon be announced the Tata Sons Chairman. Rajesh Gopinathan is currently the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of TCS. He will take over India’s largest IT firm and has big task at his hand to take forward the company.

So, who is Rajesh Gopinathan? He joined TCS in 2001 and was appointed the Chief Financial Officer in February 2013. Prior to becoming the CFO, Rajesh was the Vice President – Business Finance. According to TCS, in this role, he was responsible for the financial management of the company’s individual operating units. His responsibilities included financial planning and control as well as margin management and revenue assurance.

“Rajesh Gopinathan joined TCS from Tata Industries and worked to drive TCS’ newly established e-business unit in the United States. He was also involved in the design, structure and implementation of the new organizational structure and operating model of the company,” says TCS.

Rajesh Gopinathan is an electrical and electronic engineer. He has done his engineering from REC Trichy (now NIT, Trichy). He graduated in 1994 and went on to pursue an MBA degree from the renowned IIM, Ahmedabad. Born in 1971, Rajesh lives in Mumbai with his wife Lekshmi, daughter and son.

Watch this space for more updates