When the arches point to McDonald’s

The iconic McDonald’s arches are finally making a different impact. Follow the Arches sees the curves of the ‘M’ being deconstructed and becoming directional billboards, thus driving traffic to the nearest restaurant location. The Canadian marketing agency Cossette was behind this outdoor campaign that featured four billboards (three static and one digital) in high traffic areas across downtown Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. It targets people on-the-go who might just need a little reminder that the next McDonald’s is just a left or right turn away. “We noticed that all over Canada, from major cities to small towns, you could find signs directing you to the nearest McDonald’s. This campaign is a nod to those signs, but with a fun visual twist. With minimal text and a creative use of the brand’s colours and logo, Follow the Arches not only translates on a national, but also a global scale,” noted Peter Ignazi, Cossette’s chief creative officer. The campaign could be extended globally. By cropping the golden arches into a directional path, the fast food chain transformed an under-utilised media space into a simple unified design system. “The campaign is a playful example of how the arches are recognisable, even when the consumer only sees a portion of the logo,” said Andrew Mumford, McDonald’s regional marketing supervisor.

— Ananya Saha