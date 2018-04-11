When crew of Coimbatore-Bengaluru Spicejet flight observed light smoke in front cabin

The Spicejet flight which was headed to Bengaluru and flew from Coimbatore.

It has been reported that light smoke was seen coming out of an airplane cabin. The entire incident was caught on camera. The incident was reported from a Spicejet flight which was headed to Bengaluru and flew from Coimbatore. As per the initial report, there was no report of damage to anyone. The carrier of the flight was Spicejet who has responded to the entire incident.

The airline has said that the pilot didn’t feel the need to have an emergency landing. The statement released by the airline reads: “Upon landing in Bengaluru, the crew of Coimbatore-Bengaluru Spicejet flight observed light smoke in front cabin. The aircraft made a normal landing and vacated the runway. Neither did the pilots seek nor was there any requirement of an emergency landing.”

Even with the landing made with no reports of any injury, the reason why the smoke was seen is still yet to be known.

Meanwhile, the airline brought Hubli in Karnataka under the civil aviation network, SpiceJet today announced the launch of direct flights from the city to Chennai and Hyderabad under the Centre’s regional connectivity scheme, UDAN. Direct flight services from Hubli to Chennai and Hyderabad will start from May 14, the airline said in a statement today.

The airline said it will also connect Hubli with key metro cities, Bengaluru and Mumbai. SpiceJet was awarded Hubli under the second round of regional connectivity programme. With the addition of Hubli-Chennai and Hubli-Hyderabad UDAN routes, the airline will operate six daily UDAN flights.