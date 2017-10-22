How to tag, mention someone on WhatsApp group and what happens when you do it

There are hardly any smartphones that don’t have WhatsApp. (Photo from WhatsApp’s FB)

There are hardly any smartphones that don’t have WhatsApp. The real-time messaging app has more or less become a companion of every smartphone. And users on their smartphones are nowadays connected with many groups. And, groups have many people in them. So, what if you want to tag or mention someone – a particular person in the group? How do you do it? And, do you know how it goes and reflects on the phone of the recipient? Here are steps which explain how to tag or mention someone on WhatsApp group and what happens when you do it. These steps were shared by means of a video posted on WhatsApp’s official Facebook page. Basically, when you mention someone in a group, a notification will be sent to that person. Here is how the entire process starts and ends:-

How to tag, mention someone?

1- Open a group chat

2- Simply type the AT symbol “@”

3- Now, select the person’s name from the pop-up list.

4 – After this, the person mentioned gets the notification

WhatsApp is known for rolling out new features time to time. Earlier, it was reported that the administrators on WhatsApp groups will soon be able to choose if other participants can modify the subject of the group, its icon and its description.

According to Wabetainfo.com, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features early, the Facebook-owned messaging platform has submitted this new update through Google Play Beta Programme in the version 2.17.387.

WhatsApp has also announced advanced features for improved group management, including a tool that will prevent the group creator to be deleted from the group by other administrators.