WhatsApp now lets users delete messages

The WhatsApp message can be deleted within seven minutes of sending it.

Ever regretted sending a WhatsApp message to someone and wished you could delete it? The popular Internet-based messaging service is now making that possible with its latest update, albeit if you do so within seven minutes of sending the message. “Deleting messages for everyone allows you to delete specific messages you have sent to either a group or an individual chat,” WhatsApp said in a blogpost. It added that the feature would be particularly useful if users send a message to the wrong chat or if the message contains a mistake. The deleted message will be replaced with “This message was deleted” in the recipients’ chats.

“You can only delete messages for everyone for up to seven minutes after sending. Once seven minutes have passed, there is no way to delete messages for everyone,” the blogpost said. WhatsApp has over a billion daily users. India is the largest market for WhatsApp with over 200 million monthly active users as of February 2017. To delete a message, users need to tap and hold the message that is to be deleted. Users can tap more messages to delete multiple messages at once. Users will have the option to delete the message either just on their own device (delete for me) or at the receiver’s end as well (delete for everyone). However, for the deletion to be successful, both the sender and recipient must be using the latest version of WhatsApp for Android, iPhone or Windows Phone.