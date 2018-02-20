What worries Bill Gates about Donald Trump’s America First policy

Taking the example of Trump’s foreign aid cuts, Bill Gates says that engaging with the world will provide more benefits to America rather than withdrawing from it. (Image: Reuters)

Bill Gates, the second richest man in the world behind Amazon’s Jeff Bezos says that US president Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ policy which proposes severe cuts to foreign aid concerns him. In his annual letter in which Bill and Melinda Gates attempt to answer tough questions ranging from education, climate change, and their philanthropic undertakings through The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates said that he’s been asked about President Trump and his policies ‘more often than all the other topics in this letter combined.’

In response to the question as to how President Trump’s policies affect the foundation’s work, the founder of Microsoft says that it affects the foundation’s work in a number of areas. Taking the example of Trump’s foreign aid cuts, Bill Gates says that engaging with the world will provide more benefits to America rather than withdrawing from it. “ It’s better for the United States when it leads, through both hard power and soft power,” Bill Gates writes in his letter.

Bill Gates notes that The United States has been a leader in the fight against disease and poverty in the world. According to Gates, these efforts save lives and also create employment in America. “And they make Americans more secure by making poor countries more stable and stopping disease outbreaks before they become pandemics. The world is not a safer place when more people are sick or hungry,” writes Bill Gates.

In the same letter, Bill Gates said that although he disagrees with the current administration more than the others he’s met before, he believes it’s still important to ‘work together’ whenever possible. “We keep talking to them because if the U.S. cuts back on its investments abroad, people in other countries will die, and Americans will be worse off,” Bill Gates said.

In response to the question, Melinda Gates said that she wished US President Donald Trump would treat people, and especially women, with more respect when he speaks and tweets. “Equality is an important national principle. The sanctity of each individual, regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, or gender, is part of our country’s spirit. The president has a responsibility to set a good example and empower all Americans through his statements and his policies,” Melinda Gates said.