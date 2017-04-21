What made Taj Mansingh Hotel special? From being Delhi’s first to introduce satellite TV to foodies’ paradise, check out first-hand reactions

The Supreme Court gave a major blow to the Tata group company Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) after it cleared the way for the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to e-auction the Taj Mansingh Hotel, the pride of Delhi. It was made clear that if Tata Group loses the auction, it will be given only six months to vacate the property. The result of this decision reflected in the market as well and the shares of IHCL fell by over 1 percent, as reported by the news agency PTI.
However, for Delhiites, this place is more than its commercial price or market value. For years, it has entertained the people of Delhi with its top-class service and a charm to match and has served mouth-watering delicacies that grabbed foodies’ fancy. So, after Supreme Court’s verdict, The Indian Express talked to a few eminent personalities who had made this hotel their favourite haunt and tried to find out what is it that makes Taj Mansingh Hotel so special. Here are the reactions:
“I was fascinated by this hotel when it first opened its doors. As a promotional tactic, they sold soup in a bowl at Machan, their 24X7 eatery, for Rs 5. I produced films such as Shama and Dard in 1981, and every time the cast and crew including Hema Malini, Rajesh Khanna and Kader Khan came to town, I would make them stay at the Taj Mahal,” says former film producer Billoo Seble, 75.
“Back in the day, they had Delhi’s best seafood restaurant called Captain’s Cabin. It was like being on a ship, and they served dishes such as clam chowder soup, lobsters and prawns. It was a big deal then. And when I was in college, we used to head to Machan after parties because they would have a 50 per cent off on buffet post-midnight,” remembers Sunil Sethi, President of Fashion Design Council of India.