What made Taj Mansingh Hotel special? From being Delhi’s first to introduce satellite TV to foodies’ paradise, check out first-hand reactions

The Supreme Court gave a major blow to the Tata group company Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) after it cleared the way for the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to e-auction the Taj Mansingh Hotel, the pride of Delhi. It was made clear that if Tata Group loses the auction, it will be given only six months to vacate the property. The result of this decision reflected in the market as well and the shares of IHCL fell by over 1 percent, as reported by the news agency PTI.

However, for Delhiites, this place is more than its commercial price or market value. For years, it has entertained the people of Delhi with its top-class service and a charm to match and has served mouth-watering delicacies that grabbed foodies’ fancy. So, after Supreme Court’s verdict, The Indian Express talked to a few eminent personalities who had made this hotel their favourite haunt and tried to find out what is it that makes Taj Mansingh Hotel so special. Here are the reactions:

"This was the first hotel in Delhi to introduce satellite television. A big screen would be put up at the disco, and I would come here to watch news on CNN. By 10 pm , it would be packed with people who came there to party," reminisces Bhaichand Patel, the 81-year-old author, about the hotel which is set to be auctioned off soon.