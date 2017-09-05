What do successful people do after long weekend? 5 points that can ace your comeback

It has now been revealed that successful people do it differently to ensure there is no lag. They actually plan out the days that follow a three day weekend! (Representational image/ Reuters)

Everyone wants to have a long weekend to spend some quality time with their loved ones. However, even as a three day weekend helps you to refresh the mind and the body, it also creates problems to cope with the daily routine after coming back. It has now been revealed that successful people do it differently to ensure there is no lag. They actually plan out the days that follow a three day weekend! While on the trip, it is important to shut off your “work brain” however, it is also equally important to snap back into a work-oriented mindset when you return to the office. Successful people are able to make the switch in their mind and adjust themselves according to the environment, as per Business Insider.

Here is the list of five things that the successful people do after coming back from long weekend

1. Get to work early: It is a good idea to get back to works as early as possible after a long weekend. It helps you to settle down in the office and increases productivity.

2. Organize their inbox: You must reply to your official emails according to the importance. But you must beware of spending too much time responding to the emails.

3. Check in with people: When you are back from a holiday it is better to check in through social media and other ways.Let people/clients who matter know they are on top of your mind.

4. Double check their schedules: It is most important to double check work schedule and ask fellow colleagues whether there is a change. Experts say not to try to fill too many items to your weekly schedule, or you might wind up burning yourself out, as per Business Insider.

5. Scrutinize their to-do lists: This is another important thing which everyone must follow, productive people know that long, unwieldy to-do lists are essentially useless. All major tasks must be put on priority lists.