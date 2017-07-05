West Bengal organises meet on gems & jewellery

While Ficci is the summit partner, KPMG will be the knowledge partner. As a prelude to the summit, the West Bengal government has organised a roundtable on the gems and jewellery sector in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Reuters)

The West Bengal government is organising the fourth edition of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) next year from January 16-17 in Kolkata. While Ficci is the summit partner, KPMG will be the knowledge partner. As a prelude to the summit, the West Bengal government has organised a roundtable on the gems and jewellery sector in Mumbai on Tuesday. As many as 24 prominent players and associations from the sector participated in the discussion. West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra, West Bengal additional chief secretary (industry, commerce & enterprises) Rajiva Sinha, and WBIDC MD Vandana Yadav addressed the session.

Gitanjali Group chairman MehulChoksi, Ficci Gems & Jwellery Committee chair and Gitanjali Group CEO Sanjeev Agarwal, SumatichandGouti Jewellers managing director Sumatichand Gouti, Rio Tinto India managing director Vikram Merchant, Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association chairman Mukesh Mehta, Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council chairman Praveen Shankar Pandya, Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation CEO Avinash Gupta, IBJA state president Pankaj Parekh, and Calcutta Gems & Jewellers Welfare Association president Ashok Bengani also participated in the session.