Wellness and indulgence go together in cafes now

Espresso Express — a shot of espresso with a flavour of rum and tequila topped with milk foam, at Cafe Coffee Day Sqaure.

With several gourmet coffee brands popping up in recent years, urban Indians are spoilt for choice when it comes to specialty coffee. Trying to stay relevant amongst its competition, Coffee Day Enterprises recently unveiled a new selective menu for five of its Coffee Day Square outlets, located in Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Delhi. In their new showcase, the outlets will present an array of brewing techniques and single origin coffee beans from around the world, which include three alternate brewing techniques — Siphon, French Press and Pour Over. For coffee lovers, this means that each method will accentuate a particular taste profile with a combination of flavours. “The menu for Coffee Day Square has been crafted after observing what urban diners are seeking,” says Venu Madhav, chief executive officer, Coffee Day Square. Other coffee innovations on the menu include drinks such as Espresso Express — a shot of espresso with a flavour of rum and tequila topped with milk foam, and Smoke-it-up — a Mandarin flavoured cold brew which is smoked at your table, with a pipe, under a glass dome covering it. “The plan to launch these new beverages was on the cards for the past four months,” says Ramchander Raman, president, food and beverages, Coffee Day Global. According to him, some items from this menu may find place in its regular cafes, depending upon the reception that these new offerings will receive from customers. “Trends keep changing every few months and it is important that our menu reflects that,” he says, adding, that he wants patrons to experience something trendy and exclusive.

To strike a balance between wellness and indulgence, the team has also lined up a selection of drinks made with ingredients such as avocado, sea buckthorn, chamomile, etc, to create drinks like Avonade, Zesty Coconut Mandarin and infusions like Tranquil Twist and Purple Berry Blast. Apart from the step-up in the coffee section, the outlets have also introduced new food recipes, which are an amalgamation of ingredients that have been trending the world over, says Raman, pointing to extensive international options for all-day diners.

Ananaya Banerjee