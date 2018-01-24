WEF 2018: Foreign investors are welcome to participate in growth story of railways, says Piyush Goyal

We will also consider putting in place WiFi and CCTV networks for entire rail network to make Indian railways at par with the best in the world, said Piyush Goyal. (Image: Reuters)

Welcoming foreign investors to participate in the growth story of the Indian railways, Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal said since there is huge scope for innovation in railways investors from foreign countries should join the modernisation program of the fourth-longest rail transport network in the world. Piyush Goyal, who is in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum annual meeting, has said there are plans to equip the entire rail network with Wi-Fi and CCTV system. “Currently age old systems are there which even cause safety issues. We are working on a major upgrade for them,” Goyal told PTI in an interview here on the sidelines of the WEF.

“We will also consider putting in place WiFi and CCTV networks for entire rail network to make Indian railways at par with the best in the world in terms of safety as well as public convenience,” the railways minister said. Goyal said the government wants to make the track safety systems very robust with the use of technology and it has already started the bullet train project. “The first has been launched and we want to put in place a web of bullet trains across the country. There are programmes on tables for dedicated freight corridors and you can expect huge changes in railways space in coming future. A lot of programmes are on table,” he told PTI.

Goyal said railways is also inviting foreign investors. “The kind of huge orders we talking about for various modernisation and technology upgrade projects, I’m sure everyone would like to participate. Two factories are being already set up in Bihar,” he said.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum on his first visit to Davos, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 20 years, Narendra Modi pitched for India as an investment destination, emphasising on efforts to improve the ease of doing business. “We have made it so easy to invest in India, manufacture in India and work in India. We have decided to uproot licence and permit Raj. We are replacing red tape with red carpet,” he said in his keynote address on the opening day of the WEF. Highlighting how technology was influencing the way we work and live today, the Prime Minister said, “He who is able to control data will control the world.”