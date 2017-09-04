Want to travel to Europe, but prices are too high? Rates may fall from Rs 45,000 to Rs 12,000 soon; make dream trip come true, here is how

Singapore Airlines’ low-cost subsidiary, Scoot, might start offering its service in India too. (Reuters)

Currently, travel to European countries costs somewhere around Rs 45,000, but, this scenario may change soon. A report published in Times of India says that India’s low-cost carriers (LCC), and a couple of foreign airlines, may soon start offering tickets to European destinations at low prices. The report says that Singapore Airlines’ low-cost subsidiary, Scoot, might start offering its service in India too. The airliner might use the privilege that allows it to operate direct flights between India and Europe. Known as ‘fifth freedom’, the special rights permit a carrier to operate direct flights between two foreign countries. Bharath Mahadevan, head of Scoot in India, told TOI that company is eligible to operate direct flights from Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata to destinations like Copenhagen, Vienna, Cairo and Manchester. The report says that the lowest-fare one-way travel with Scoot for Mumbai-Copenhagen route would be between Rs 12,000 and Rs 13,000. Mahadevan told the newspaper that a return trip to Europe would cost around Rs 26,000.

Also, India’s SpiceJet and IndiGo are likely to launch their first European long-haul flights to London-Gatwick, the report says. Along with Scoot, another foreign LCC that may debut in Indian market is Norwegian Air. The airliner took the LCC pricing by storm when it offered return ticket as low as Rs 19,000 on the Los Angeles-Copenhagen route.

Back in India, e-portals and flights carriers are currently offering a number of deals that may benefit a customer. Paytm is currently running an offer with the name of ‘FLIGHT1000’ which allows a user to save Rs 1000 on a ticket booking. Under the new offer, a new user can apply the promo code ‘FLIGHT1000’ and can get an instant cash back of Rs 1000 irrespective of where a person is traveling to. Along with that, Paytm is also running two other mega offers – ‘Fly750’ and ‘Flymall1500’.