Walmart India recognised among 100 best companies for women

Walmart India, the wholly owned subsidiary of Walmart Stores Inc, was recognised among the 100 Best Companies for Women in India in 2017 as per a study. The study, was conducted by AVTAR Career Group and The Working Mother Media to identify companies with the most favourable policies and practices in promoting employment, retention and increasing participation of women in the workforce, a press release said. The evaluation process was based on practices and policies followed by companies for increasing women’s workforce participation, which the panel then weighed to select, score and rank the winners. “We are delighted to be included in this prestigious list of top 100 companies for women in India…we are committed to having a fair share of women in the workforce.”, Walmart India, President and CEO, Krish Iyer said.

“We formulate and implement practical strategies and solutions for advancement of our women associates through education, inspiration and opportunity.”, he said. The Working Mother Media and the AVTAR Best Companies for Women in India study was first launched in 2016 to honour companies that help women have sustainable careers.