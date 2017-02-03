Volume, low operating costs help Shree Cement

SRCM reported total income of Rs 20.9 billion, up 3% y-o-y, driven by 5% y-o-y volume and 7% y-o-y realisation spurt.

Shree Cement’s (SRCM) Q3FY17 PAT appears in-line with consensus, despite realisations falling 7% q-o-q and power facilities being shut for major part of the quarter.

Essentially, volume growth of 8% y-o-y (albeit on high base) and lower operating cost helped SRCM mitigate impact of price contraction. At a time when most peers are grappling with challenges of servicing debt (industry debt to EBITDA ex Big 4 at >5x), the company surprised by giving special dividend of R100/share without diluting its ongoing capex programme – one of the very few companies undertaking such large capex. Importantly, incremental green-field capex at ~ $ 66 is 35-50% lower than peers and will continue to help generate RoA >25% (peers generate ~4-13%), even if prices do not rise. Reiterate ‘BUY’ and maintain SRCM as our top pick in the sector with a revised TP of R20,400 (earlier R20,300).

SRCM reported total income of Rs 20.9 billion, up 3% y-o-y, driven by 5% y-o-y volume and 7% y-o-y realisation spurt. Revenue growth was pulled down by the significant fall (down 85% y-o-y, net of inter-segment) in revenue from power segment on shut-down of few power facilities during major part of the quarter. However, strong volumes amid demonetisation and lower operating costs helped SRCM report total EBITDA of R4.7 billion, up 2% y-o-y.