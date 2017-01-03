Volkswagen India production up 17% to record 145,145 units in 2016

Volkswagen Vento was the highest produced car in 2016 at 83,300 units, contributing to over 50% of the total production. (Reuters)

Volkswagen India produced a record 1,45,145 cars in 2016, making this the highest production ever in a year from the Pune facility. The company registered a 17% growth in 2016 compared to the previous year. Production for exports grew by 22% in 2016.

Volkswagen Vento was the highest produced car in 2016 at 83,300 units, contributing to over 50% of the total production. The plant has produced over 36,700 Polo cars, 15,400 Ameo cars and 9,600 Rapid cars. The 2016 domestic production was 60,500 units from the Pune Plant, which was a 12% over the last year. Production for export stood at 84,500 units including the Volkswagen Polo and Vento models.

Andreas Lauermann, president and MD, Volkswagen India said despite a challenging year, there was a surge in demand for the cars. “This is the fourth year in a row when Volkswagen Pune Plant has recorded a growth in its production volume.” Lauermann attributed growth in production to the high demand for Ameo from Indian customers apart from the success of Vento in India.

Production for exports went up 22%. The Volkswagen Pune Plant crossed the milestone of manufacturing over 2,50,000 cars for the export market. Production for export markets started in 2010 and the company has also been producing left-hand drive cars since 2012.

The total car production at Pune Plant crossed 7,20,000 units since the plant’s inception in 2009. Volkswagen has so far invested R5,720 crore in the Pune plant, where the company has achieved 82% localisation. Volkswagen Group India has two plants in India with production capacity of two lakh units annually in Pune and 89,000 units at Aurangabad.

The Volkswagen Pune plant facility is the only German car manufacturing plant that covers the entire production process from press shop to assembly and manufactures a range of vehicles including Volkswagen Polo, Ameo, Vento and Skoda Rapid.