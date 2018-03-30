Volkswagen eyes 3% market share, to launch six new models

The German car major’s current market share in India stands at 1.5%.

German car major Volkswagen is eyeing a market share of 3% from the current 1.5% in the next five years. Betting big on its growth in the Indian market, the company is planning to introduce six new cars. Besides, Volkswagen, along with its group company Skoda, is planning expansion of its greenfield manufacturing facility at Chakan in Maharashtra. It has invested 1 billion euros in the manufacturing unit. “Our vision is to have a 3% market share in the next five years. We’re hoping to double our market share with about 1,20,000-1,30,000 cars sales volume over the next five years. For CY 2017, our retail sales figures were about 47,500 units. In CY 2018, we want the figures to be stable,’’ Steffen Knapp, director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, said. “In the process, we are planning to increase capacity at Chakan and are evaluating land availability, investments,” he said, adding, “We are selling five models in India and will be adding six more models over the next five years.”

Knapp said: “We have a localisation level of about 82% which will move to 90% in the next five years thus becoming more competitive,’’ he said. Volkswagen has set six strategic priorities for growing its domestic business which include regionalising the brand and communicate to the regional markets. Currently, we have 124 dealer partners across 105 cities and aim to reach minimum 200 partners in the next five years.

“Last year, Volkswagen grew by 5% in India. In 2016, Volkswagen promised on launching five new products for the Indian market, catering to each segment present. The “made for India and made in India” Ameo was launched in 2016 reiterating our commitment to India, followed by the Beetle, GTI, Tiguan and Passat in 2017-18,’’ he said. ‘To Indianise the brand and become a local player, we developed India specific product, which has been customised, developed, produced to suit the country’s needs through the Ameo brand,’’ he said.