Vodafone to offer Rs 2,100 cash back on itel’s A20 smartphone

Telecom operator Vodafone India today said it will offer up to Rs 2,100 cash back to customers buying itel’s A20 smartphone retailing at Rs 3,690 a unit. “Vodafone India and itel Mobile today announced a strategic partnership to provide an exciting cashback offer on the purchase itel A20 Smartphone. The offers provides a cashback of Rs 2,100 to a customer buying itel A20 bringing its effective price down from Rs 3,690 to just Rs 1,590,” Vodafone and itel said in a joint statement. To avail this offer, itel and Vodafone customers will have to buy the 4G VoLTE enabled itel A20 smartphone priced at Rs 3,690 and recharge with Rs 150 or more in a calendar month for 18 months. The recharge can be done either cumulatively or as a one-time recharge. At the end of 18 months, customers will receive a cashback of Rs 900. Upon continuing to recharge Rs 150 per month, customers can enjoy an additional cashback of Rs 1,200 after another 18 months. The bundled offer can be availed up to March 31, 2018. and the users will receive the cashback in their M-Pesa wallets, allowing them to recharge, pay bills, transfer money or withdraw cash, according to their convenience, the statement said. The A20 smartphone comes 1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory, and a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and 1500 mAh Lithium-ion battery.