Vodafone to launch VoLTE service from January-All details here

Vodafone is the third operator to launch VoLTE services in the country after Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. (Reuters)

The country’s second-largest telecom operator, Vodafone India will start rolling out VoLTE services from next month covering Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, and Kolkata in the first phase which will be followed in other circles during the calendar year. Announcing Vodafone VoLTE service on Tuesday, Vodafone India Managing Director and CEO Sunil Sood said, “Vodafone is getting future-ready with the advent of newer technologies and digital services. Vodafone VoLTE is an important step towards introducing futuristic technology enhancing our data strong network.” The company added that it is starting with Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, and Kolkata from January 2018 and will extend the service across the country in a short time. Vodafone 4G customers will experience VoLTE at no additional charges. All they need is a handset supporting VoLTE services and a 4G SIM. Sources said the company will be covering a total of 17 circles in a phased manner, which is expected to be complete by 2018-end. At present, Vodafone has 4G services in 17 circles and has a total of around 46 million 3G/4G subscribers. It has a network of around 140,000 sites, which includes around 128,000 3G/4G sites.

Vodafone is the third operator to launch VoLTE services in the country after Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. While Jio has a pan-India Volte network, Bharti Airtel has launched VoLTE services in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat and will cover all the 22 telecom circles it operates in by the end of FY18. Idea Cellular too is in the process of rolling out VoLTE services, which is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2018 calendar year.