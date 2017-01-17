Vodafone takes on Reliance Jio: Users to get 4GB data for the price of 1GB; find out what else it is offering

In the new offer, any Vodafone user who buys the 1GB data pack for Rs 250, will now get 4GB data with a validity of 28 days. Additionally, Vodafone will also give 22GB of data when you recharge your number with Rs 999. (PTI)

Vodafone has toughened the tariff wars by announcing offers worth four times the normal, for its SuperNet 4G customers. The network provider claimed to have reached 200 million customers and is celebrating by introducing such offers. In the new offer, any user who buys the 1GB data pack for Rs 250, will now get 4GB data with a validity of 28 days. Additionally, Vodafone will also give 22GB of data when you recharge your number with Rs 999. For that price, earlier customers could get only 10GB of 4G data. This new offer can be availed in all regions where the company offers its 4G services. The data pack which offers four times the usual value can be availed through online media and also local retailer recharges. The other offers by Vodafone are Rs 350 for 6GB data, Rs 450 for 9GB data, Rs 15,00 for 35GB data. While the four-time increase is not for all the offers, but the Rs 250 one.

Vodafone had challenged Reliance Jio earlier too, by offering an unlimited data plan priced at Rs 16 per hour. The second biggest telco had rolled out hourly 3G/4G data packs. By paying just Rs 16, a customer could use unlimited 3G/4G data for one hour across a majority of states. The recharge pack by Vodafone, called as SuperHour could be continuously purchased through digital platforms as well as in all the retailer points. The SuperHour pack will be available to 2G customers at Rs 5. The network provider will also offer unlimited on-net calls for Rs 7.

Also see:

Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India said, “Our customers are consuming more of content and video online. With these super rich data packs, our rapidly growing base of 4G customers across 17 circles can enjoy much more of the mobile internet while remaining confidently connected on Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G. It will also encourage first time and limited users of the mobile internet to explore more by providing greater value. They can access four times more of their favourite content online for the same cost in a truly worry free manner.”

Also read | Reliance Jio impact: Now, Vodafone offers unlimited 3G, 4G data for 1 hr priced at Rs 16; Rs 5 for 2G users

A price war was triggered by Reliance Industries after it launched Reliance Jio, which is offering free data and calls till March 31, 2017. After Reliance Jio’s offers were extended till March, other service providers like Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular are being forced to frequently change their data and calling plans by offering lucrative schemes to woo customers and prevent them from shifting to Reliance.