Vodafone Play app partners with Discovery Communications

Telecom major Vodafone today said its app Vodafone Play has tied-up with Discovery Communications expanding its infotainment content portfolio for its subscribers across genres. Vodafone Play will offer a bouquet of 12 channels from Discovery Communications India portfolio on its platform like Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Discovery HD World, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, Discovery Kids, Investigation Discovery (ID), Animal Planet HD World, TLC HD World, Discovery Tamil and sports channel DSPORT.

Commenting on the tie-up Discovery Communications India Senior Vice President, Affiliate Sales and Product Distribution Vijay Rajput said, “As the media ecosystem continues to evolve, we remain focussed on delivering more content, across more screens, to more people.” “Vodafone Play is a single window offering content across genres and languages and this association with Discovery strengthens our infotainment category,” Vodafone India National Head – VAS, and Content Dipankar Ghoshal said in a statement.