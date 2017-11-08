Vodafone offers unlimited free calls in this new recharge plan priced at Rs 499; offers freebies too

In a bid to compete with other telecom operators like Airtel and Reliance Jio, Vodafone on Tuesday announced yet another new Rs 499 plan for its postpaid customers. (Source: PTI)

In a bid to compete with other telecom operators like Airtel and Reliance Jio, Vodafone on Tuesday announced yet another new Rs 499 plan for its postpaid customers. Under this plan, Vodafone offers unlimited calls even on roaming, carry forward of unused data, device insurance, movie apps and various other benefits. This new offer by Vodafone is priced at Rs 499 per month. “The new Vodafone postpaid plans under RED Traveler come with free national roaming and the guarantee that a consumer will never be charged for a call made from anywhere in India to anywhere in India,” Vodafone said in a statement.

With around 20.7 crore mobile subscribers as of September, Vodafone is one of the biggest telecom operators in India. Under this new plan, Vodafone customers will be able to carry forward up to 200 GB of their unused data to the next billing cycle. Besides, all Vodafone RED plans will offer mobile device protection, 100 SMS, access magazine app Magzter and Vodafone Play for movies and live television. The plans priced at Rs 999 or above will offer Netflix subscription and all plans from Rs 1,299 monthly rental will offer limited minutes of ISD calling to US, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

The new plans will not be available for consumers in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh as of now, as per the statement. This comes just a few days after Airtel had announced a new plan aimed at users with higher data consumption.

Under this plan, Airtel offers 300GB of 4G data along with unlimited free voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The validity of this plan will be Rs 360 days. There is no daily limit on the usage of data so you can either consume 360GB in just one day or use it across 360 days. This new plan by Airtel is priced at Rs 3,999.

On the other hand, Jio offers 1 GB data, unlimited calling for 70 days under its new plan priced at Rs 399. Once users have hit the FUP, speed will further be reduced to 64kbps.