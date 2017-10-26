Vodafone offers unlimited free calling for this unbelievable amount under this new plan

Vodafone has rolled out a new SuperWeek plan worth Rs 69. (Source: PTI)

India’s telecom war is picking up the pace with each passing day. In order to counter Reliance Jio as well as each other, telecom operators like Idea, Vodafone and Airtel are coming up with new plans. On Thursday morning, Vodafone announced a new offer under which it is giving its users unlimited data. Vodafone has rolled out a new SuperWeek plan worth Rs 69. Under the Vodafone SuperWeek plan, users will get unlimited local and STD calls to any network along with 500MB data on a recharge of Rs 69, according to a report by The Indian Express. The validity of this offer, however, is seven days. Vodafone’s latest SuperWeek plan isn’t a one-time offer as users can make unlimited repeat purchases of the pack.

The plan is aimed at users who spend more time on the phone talking, than using the internet. Also, it caters to the need of people who are looking for plans with a shorter validity. The telecom giant has a couple of other tariff vouchers under its SuperWeek plans category as well. For example, Vodafone’s Rs 49 SuperWeek plan gives users unlimited local and STD calls on the network with 250 MB data for 4G smartphone users.

“We, at Vodafone, believe in providing the best network, service experience and value to our customers. With SuperWeek, the key objective is to offer a pocket friendly and affordable unlimited plan that will appeal to all prepaid consumers. This plan will further enable our customers to remain confidently connected and enjoy a worry free Vodafone SuperNetTM4G experience on our best network ever,” Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director – Consumer Business, Vodafone India was quoted saying about this plan by IE.

Apart from this, Vodafone also has an Rs 89 plan which gives users talk-time benefits of 100 minutes to other networks. Vodafone has two SuperWeek Voice+Data plans, worth Rs 52 and Rs 87 too.