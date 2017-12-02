Vodafone offers five new prepaid plans; check full details here

Amid the ongoing telecom war in India, Vodafone offers its customers five new pre-paid plans. (Source: PTI)

Amid the ongoing telecom war in India, Vodafone offers its customers five new pre-paid plans. These new plans were announced by Vodafone on Friday evening under the ‘Super Plans’ scheme that offers a combination of data, short messaging services, unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls for its customers. Under this new scheme, Vodafone offers its customers different benefits. Under the new Rs 509 plan, the customers would get 1GB per data per day, 100 free short messaging services, unlimited local, STD and national roaming for 84 days, a company statement said.

Apart from this, the company has announced a new plan for Rs 458. Under this plan, Vodafone offers same benefits but for a period of 70 days. In another plan priced at Rs 347, Vodafone is giving 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. The customers can also choose from Rs 199 plan with 28-day validity and Rs 79 plan with seven-day validity. The plans were available across the company stores and customers can also avail the facility through MyVodafone mobile application, the release added.

“At Vodafone, everything we do is with a Customer First policy. Each Vodafone Super Plan has been structured to provide the finest value to specific customer requirements,” Vodafone India, Tamil Nadu, Business Head, S Murali said.

Vodafone recently rolled out its Rs 199 plan for prepaid users. It offers unlimited local and STD calls along with 1GB of 4G/3G data for 28 days. It is important to note that Vodafone is not giving 1GB data per days, but it is for the entire 28 days validity period. For postpaid Red Vodafone users, the company unveiled Red Together features that give people up to 20GB extra data.

The news came on the same day when Vodafone India enabled Noida’s first free Wi-Fi bus shelter that would allow mobile users to avail up to 20 minutes of free session per day. “An operator-agnostic offering, this wi-fi service can be availed by users of any Indian telecom operator,” Vodafone statement said announcing the free Wi-Fi enabled bus shelter at Noida’s Sector 18. The company’s wi-fi hotspot network is also available across 116 locations in Delhi-NCR, including markets and mall, hospitals and colleges, the statement added.