Vodafone offers 1GB daily data, unlimited free calls for 84 days in this new plan

Days after Reliance Jio revised the prices of its existing plans while adding a few more prepaid plans, Vodafone has come up with two new plans for the prepaid customers. According to a report by India Today, Vodafone offers 1GB data per day along with free calls under these new plans. While the validity of one plan is 84 days, the other one targets users seeking short term benefits. It will be valid for a period of 28 days. Under the new plan which is priced at Rs 496, Vodafone offers 1GB data per day apart from unlimited local and STD calls across any network.

The users will also get free incoming and outgoing calls on roaming with the Vodafone Rs 496 plan. As per the report, the new plans are available for both existing as well as MNP users. These new plans have been launched a week after Reliance Jio updated its tariff plans to raise the prices of popular prepaid plans and reducing the validities of postpaid plans. The company also said that there is no daily or weekly cap on how many minutes a user can make the calls.

This plan will compete directly with Reliance Jio’s Rs 459 recharge under which Jio offers 1GB data per day and unlimited free calls. However, in this plan, Jio also offers benefits like free SMSes and access to its own apps. Earlier, Jio was giving the same facilities in its Rs 399 plan but the rates were revised on October 19.

Similarly, Vodafone has come up with a Rs 177 plan with a validity of 28 days. In this plan, Vodafone offers 1GB data per day, and unlimited calls anywhere in the country across networks; all calls remain free here as well. However, the user will not get the free incoming and outgoing roaming call facility with this plan. There is no Jio plan with 28-day validity and 1GB data per day. The new Vodafone plans come just a day after the operator launched a Rs 69 prepaid pack with unlimited local and STD calls to all operators and 500MB data, with 7-day validity.