Vodafone offer: Avail 1GB data for Rs 199, but it is not a daily plan; check the catch

Under this plan, users will be charged at 30 paise per minute post exhaustion of 250 minutes in a day.

Ever since the launch of Reliance Jio, the telecom operators have been trying their best to sit at the top of this competitive sector through their various special data plan offerings. Airtel and Vodafone have been announcing cheap data plan to lure in the customers. The latter has once more rolled out a new plan for its prepaid users. Vodafone on Tuesday announced a new Rs 199 plan. The new scheme will offer unlimited calls both local and STD along with 1GB 4G/3G data for 28 days. However, there is a catch. The 1GB data that Vodafone is offering is not per day but is for entire 28 validity period. Moreover, the telecom operator will also charge 30 paise per minute for the rest seven days period to the customers who use more than 1000 local or STD minutes. Under this plan, users will be charged at 30 paise per minute post exhaustion of 250 minutes in a day. Additionally, people calling more than 300 unique numbers in a week, will be charged at 30 paise per minute for the remaining validity.

In comparison, Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 plan offers much more data for 28 days. Jio’s Rs 149 plan gives users 2GB data in total. The plan has a validity of 28 days in prepaid and comes with unlimited voice calls (local and STD included) along with unlimited SMS (300 limits per day). However, the amount of data at 4G speeds will only be 2GB, and speeds will reduce to 64Kbps post exhaustion.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Vodafone had announced 1.5GB of data per day for its users. Notably, that offer is also valid for Vodafone prepaid users only. The Vodafone deal is priced at Rs 349 and apart from the data plan, the network offers unlimited local and STD calling feature as well. The validity period of the Vodafone plan is 28 days. Under the Rs 349 plan, Vodafone users can avail 1.5GB data per day on both 4G and 3G networks. The plan offers unlimited local and STD calls to any network and there is free roaming as well.

While Vodafone offer says ‘unlimited calling’, there is a daily limit of 250 minutes per day and a weekly cap of 1000 minutes per week. Vodafone users who select this plan will also get a free subscription to Vodafone Play. The new Vodafone plan directly counters Bharti Airtel’s Rs 349 plan which also offers 1.5GB of data per day with unlimited local and STD calls. In the Airtel plan, subscribers also get free outgoing national roaming and free SMS (daily cap of 100). Here too the validity period is 28 days.

Earlier in the month, the network provider had announced two new prepaid plans. The other two packs are priced at Rs 458 and Rs 509. The two plans are available for Vodafone prepaid users and both of them offer 1GB data per day along with free unlimited calls and SMS. However, the Rs 458 Vodafone plan has a validity period of 70 days and the Rs 509 plan is valid for 84 days in total.