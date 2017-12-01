Vodafone makes 4G smartphone offer, priced at Rs 1549

The country’s second-largest telecom operator, Vodafone India, on Thursday said it has extended its partnership with domestic handset maker Micromax by offering a slew of entry-level smartphones.

The country’s second-largest telecom operator, Vodafone India, on Thursday said it has extended its partnership with domestic handset maker Micromax by offering a slew of entry-level smartphones with an effective price starting at Rs 1,549. Under the tie-up, existing and new Vodafone customers can purchase any of the new Micromax smartphones – Bharat 2 Plus, Bharat 3, Bharat 4 and Canvas-1 – and enjoy the cash back offers. Bharat 2 Plus smartphone’s market price is Rs 3,749, while Bharat 3, Bharat 4 and Canvas-1 are priced at Rs 4,499, Rs 4,999 and Rs 5,999, respectively. To avail of this special offer, customers have to do a recharge of at least Rs 150 per month for 36 months. At the end of first 18 months, they will receive a cash back of Rs 900 and an additional rS 1,300 after another 18 months, thereby availing a total cash back of Rs 2,200. The cash back will be credited to their Vodafone M-Pesa wallets.

Commenting on the partnership, Vodafone India associate director (consumer business) Avneesh Khosla said, “This is an initiative to democratise access to Vodafone SuperNet 4G. Recently, through our partnership with Micromax, we launched the most affordable smartphone in the country at a very attractive price of Rs 999. We are now giving more options to our customers to choose from by bringing four more entry-level Micromax 4G smartphones within the special cash back offer.” Last month, Vodafone partnered with Micromax to launch the Bharat-2 Ultra smartphone at an effective price of `999. There is a Rs 1,900 cash back offer on this handset as its market price is Rs 2,899.