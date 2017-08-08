Vodafone comes up with Super Hour plan, users can enjoy unlimited calling, data at just Rs 7 per hour

Amidst all the rivalry over various plans between the telecom companies, Vodafone has come up with a new unlimited plan for both its prepaid and postpaid customers. (Reuters)

Amidst all the rivalry over various plans between the telecom companies, Vodafone has come up with a new unlimited plan for both its prepaid and postpaid customers. The ‘Super Hour’ plan has been introduced by the company starting at Rs 7 and it offers a wide variety of offers that just can’t be ignored. The ‘Super Hour’ plan plan is available only for a limited period of time and it offers ‘unlimited’ benefits that include free Vodafone-to-Vodafone local calls and unlimited 4G/3G data, according to NDTV.

This offer has come a month after Reliance Jio made an announcement relating to its ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer which resulted in the increased competitions among the telecom companies in the sector. If analysts are to be believed, the introduction of new offers and revision in the existing ones are all because of this.

More about Vodafone’s ‘Super Hour’ plan-

– Vodafone prepaid customers can activate the offer by recharging, while the postpaid customers will have to subscribe to the plans by dialling the respective USSD or unstructured supplementary service data codes.

– The message is displayed on the Vodafone India app says, “Enjoy unlimited entertainment with unlimited internet. Get a pack of Vodafone SuperHour to enjoy 1 hour of unlimited Internet – worry free…Vodafone SuperHour packs are also available for unlimited talking for 1 hour…The subscriber may contact the customer care regarding any queries, complaints, disputes pertaining to the Offer.”

– Under the Rs 7 plan, Vodafone offers unlimited Vodafone-to-Vodafone local calls for 1 hour.

– Vodafone India’s Super Hour offer initially started on January 7, 2017, and it is on offer till December 1, 2017

– Apart from the Rs 7 plan, there are multiple other recharge available for the customers to choose from.