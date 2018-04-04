  3. Vistara orders two more A320neo aircraft to start international operations

India's Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, said on Wednesday it had ordered two more A320neo aircraft from Airbus to kick-start its international operations.

The carrier has received its initial fleet order with the arrival of its seventh Airbus A320neo aircraft on Wednesday, to scale up its frequency in existing operations in the domestic market, it said. (Reuters)

India’s Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, said on Wednesday it had ordered two more A320neo aircraft from Airbus to kick-start its international operations. Vistara Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng said in January they are looking to start international operations by the second half of 2018. The carrier has received its initial fleet order with the arrival of its seventh Airbus A320neo aircraft on Wednesday, to scale up its frequency in existing operations in the domestic market, it said.

