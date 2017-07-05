Vistara opens monsoon sale, offers tickets starting Rs 799

Full-service air carrier Vistara today announced all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 799 for economy class passengers as part of a monsoon sale.(PTI)

Full-service air carrier Vistara today announced all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 799 for economy class passengers as part of a monsoon sale. Fares for premium economy class start from Rs 2,099. The offer is valid for travel between July 21 and September 20 and bookings under the sale will be open for 48 hours between July 6 and July 7, the airline said. The Rs 799 fare is only for the Srinagar-Jammu route. The Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Amritsar fare is Rs 1,199; Delhi-Lucknow and Delhi-Srinagar Rs 1,499; Delhi-Mumbai Rs 2,099; Delhi-Leh Rs 2,899; Kolkata-Port Blair 2,799 and Delhi- Port Blair Rs 5,299, Vistara’s statement said. Seats under this offer are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.