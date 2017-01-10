Vistara offer: Airliner unveils Rs 899 3-day ‘celebration sale’

Vistara is glad to announce a 3-day “Celebration Sale” today. (PTI)

Domestic airliner Vistara, which is India’s newest and fastest growing full-service airline, is glad to announce a 3-day “Celebration Sale” today as it completed 2 years of successful service. The one-way starting fare starts at Rs 899 (Jammu-Srinagar) and the maximum fare is Rs 7099 (Delhi-Port Blair). The sale of tickets have started today and will continue till the mid-night of January 12, 2017, for travel between January 25, 2017 and October 01, 2017. Those customers who book on the Vistara website or mobile app during the scheduled booking period will get Croma vouchers worth Rs 500.

The seats under this offer are limited and made available on a first-come, first-served basis. Thus, the earlier one books, the better the chance of getting tickets at lowest fares. The bookings under the offer can be done on www.airvistara.com, Vistara’s iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.

Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer, Vistara commented on the “celebratory offer” and said, “As we celebrate two wonderful years of operations, we wish to share this great joy with our customers through a special celebratory Sale. This is also an opportunity for more travellers to ‘fly the new feeling’ and experience the difference that makes Vistara the preferred choice for millions.”

As Vistara continues to grow and gain accolades redefining air travel in India by challenging the existing state of affairs in the Indian aviation sector with its unmatched excellence in offering smooth and personalised services. The service has been lauded by leading industrial bodies and common travellers.