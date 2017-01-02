Vishal Sikka to Infosys employees: Embrace automation to become productive, no scope for lackadaisical attitude

Last year too Sikka said that automation and design thinking have become crucial for the company and are already showing results.

Stating that the path forward is to harness dual forces of automation and innovation, Vishal Sikka, CEO, Infosys told the employees that they must embrace automation to become more productive at work. “The road ahead is long and not easy, the teams can no longer have a lackadaisical attitude. The future promises to be more disruptive, especially for our own business,” he told CNBC-TV18. Last year too Sikka said that automation and design thinking have become crucial for the company and are already showing results.

According to Sikka, if something can be done, it should not be done again and can be automated. Addressing the flipside of automation eroding jobs, he said it should not be a major worry, noting that jobs had been taken away by automation right from the times of industrial revolution only to produce new kind of opportunities. In fiscal 2015-16, Infosys released nearly 4,000 full-time employees from projects as a result of automation of underlying services.

Last year, he also sent a letter to the company’s employees, detailing what went wrong with the company’s performance in the first quarter of which resulted in downgrading its annual sales forecast, especially after impressive growth in the past few quarters. Sikka said he was ‘disappointed’ with the company’s performance, and said he is taking steps to fix it. Meanwhile, Seeking to sharpen client focus, Sikka also decided to split its four verticals into 15 smaller units.

You may also like to watch:

The move was reportedly aimed at bringing robustness and agility within the company and establish a structure where smaller ‘companies’ run within the parent Infosys. According to the business channel, Infosys appointed fifteen industry heads for these smaller business units. These 15 industry heads will in turn report to three Presidents of Infosys, Mohit Joshi, Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Sandeep Dadlani, the channel said.