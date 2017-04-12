Vishal Sikka led Infosys set to report modest Q4 performance; growth seen at 1-1.3%

The currency movement also has a positive for Infosys. (PTI)

Infosys, India’s second largest IT services exporter, is expected to turn up with a modest performance for the fourth quarter when results will be announced on Thursday. Sequential revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 1-1.3% while the operating profit margins may take a dent. Infosys closes the quarter after witnessing a corporate governance controversy generated by founder N R Narayana Murthy’s statements. The statements centered around compensation paid to CEO Vishal Sikka and COO Pravin Rao. Further, the overall demand environment for the IT services industry still remains subdued with macro-economic concerns and inhibiting regulatory issues like the H-1B visa restrictions. Brokerage house CLSA in a note said, “Infosys should report 1.1% Q-o-Q US dollar revenue growth (0.7% constant currency) given the volatility inretail, energy and telecom with Ebit margin dropping 39bps Q-o-Q.”

Infosys will be impacted by these macro economic and political outcomes with the only positive being that its largest revenue generating segment – financial services – having shown signs of revival. For the fourth quarter of FY17, the margins of Infosys is expected to take a hit. HSBC in its note said, “We estimate 40 bps q/q margin decline due to rupee appreciation in the quarter.” It expects Infosys to focus on local hiring which will increase the onsite cost but operational efficiencies is expect to offset these margin headwinds.

However, the currency movement also has a positive for Infosys. Morgan Stanley said cross currency should help Infosys revenues by 30 basis points. “Expect margins to come off due to rupee appreciation and higher variable payout,” it said.

The key focus for the market will also be the commentary on the future growth outlook. It is unlikely that the company will project any double digit growth guidance for FY18, though some quarters expect Infosys to do away with the practice of giving out the guidance.

Credit Suisse in its note said that it expects the FY18 guidance to be in the range of 7-9% in constant currency terms. “If the company chooses not to offer guidance citing lack of enough visibility, it could hurt the stock and perhaps the sector,” it said.

The market will also be looking for updates from Infosys on the margin trajectory, revenue from large clients and deal win momentum. HSBC said that the guidance for FY 18 will be the key – both revenues and margins in light of the rupee appreciation. “Look forward to details on share buyback/capital allocation strategy. Commentary on client budgets, management team stability and overall demand environment will be important as well,” it said.