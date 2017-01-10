Vikram Pawah appointed as President of BMW Group India

Frank Schloeder (42) acting President, BMW Group India will return to BMW Group Headquarters in Germany, where he will assume the position of Head of Business Steering – Luxury Class. (Reuters)_

German luxury carmaker BMW has appointed Vikram Pawah (45) as the President of India operations with effect from March 1, 2017. Pawah brings more than 25 years of international experience both in the automotive and non-automotive industry. Most recently, he was the Managing Director of Harley-Davidson India.

Frank Schloeder (42) acting President, BMW Group India will return to BMW Group Headquarters in Germany, where he will assume the position of Head of Business Steering – Luxury Class.

“India is a growing market with great potential for mobility products and services. With his broad experience in the automotive industry and his country specific know-how, Pawah brings excellent preconditions to strengthen our position in the Indian market,” BMW Group Asia Pacific and South Africa Senior Vice President Hendrik von Kuenheim said in a statement.

Pawah graduated in Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Delhi University and holds an MBA in International and Strategic Management from Victoria University in Melbourne.