Vijay Mallya step mother Ritu Mallya resigns from Mangalore Chemicals board

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya. (Photo: PTI)

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s stepmother Ritu Mallya resigned from her post as the non-executive director of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (MCFL) with effect from July 6. Saroj Poddar-led Zuari Group which now controls MCFL in a BSE filing informed about the resignation of Ritu Mallya. As per the filing, “Ritu Mallya, the non-executive director has resigned from the board of directors of the company with effect from July 6,” as quoted in a PTI report. 53 per cent of the company’s stakes are owned by Zuari Group, while 22 per cent is owned by Vijay Mallya-led UB Group.

Days after the beleaguered businessman, Vijay Mallya resigned from his post at the Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. (MCFL) in the year 2014, his stepmother Ritu Mallya was appointed to fill in the vacancy.

Meanwhile, the fugitive liquor baron, Vijay Mallya who has been absconding from India for defaulting loans amounting to Rs 9000 cr on several banks appeared before the Westminster Magistrates Court in London today for hearing in his extradition case today. When asked about the reason due to which he ran away from the Indian jurisdiction, Mallya said, “been living in England since 1992.” When questioned further, he responded by saying, “I came to the court for the same.”

The next hearing in Vijay Mallya’s case is scheduled to take place on on September 14 at 2 p.m. A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court yesterday issued a fresh non-bailable warrant against Mallya, as it took cognizance of the complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), as reported by ANI.