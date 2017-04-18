Vijay Mallya arrested in London: Reports

CBI will soon send team to London to bring back Mallya to India. (PTI)

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is wanted by Indian security agencies in multi-million loan default case, has been arrested in London by Scotland Yard, TV news channels reported on Tuesday. CBI will soon send team to London to bring back Mallya to India. The reports, quoting concerned authorities, said that Mallya will soon be produced in Westminster Court. Mallya has been arrested under

Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) after India had made an extradition request to UK authorities. However, the arrest will not lead directly to Mallya’s extradition, but it can be seen as bringing the process one step closer to beleaguered businessman being sent back to India. “Industrialist #VijayMallya, declared a proclaimed offender, arrested on extradition warrant,” Scotland Yard was quoted as saying by PTI.

Mallya, wanted by CBI and Enforcement directorate in loan default case, was declared a wilful defaulter last year for re-paying a sum related to Kingfisher Airlines that was grounded in 2012. Mallya owes over Rs 9,000 crore to lenders like SBI, PNB, IDBI Bank, BoB, Allahabad Bank, Federal Bank and Axis Bank, among others. Mallya left the country on March 3 last year and is currently said to be in Britain. Meanwhile, extradition talks are on between India and UK to get him back.

Further inputs awaited