Videocon Telecom to strengthen Wallcam distribution network

Videocon Telecom, the telecom arm of the Videocon group, looks to double the number of distributors selling its surveillance and security products under the brand Wallcam by March 2018. “We have 100 distributors selling our (Videocon Wallcam) products across the country. By the end of this financial year, we are planning to double our distribution network,” Videocon Telecom CEO Arvind Bali told PTI. The company started dealing in surveillance and security products in July this year with a target to clock a revenue of Rs 1,115 crore by 2021 and Rs 175 crore this fiscal. Bali said all the products Videocon Wallcam is selling are being made in India and the company is also in talks with some foreign firms to start manufacturing their surveillance products at its plant and sell them with Videocon Wallcam. “Softwares are playing a key role in the surveillance and security segment. We have our IT company Infodart Technologies where we are developing softwares for CCTV surveillance. We are aiming to develop almost entire suite of surveillance and security product indigenously,” Bali said. He said the company will target all segments of the market.

The company has recently launched entry-level Internet- based CCTV camera solutions segment with a target to capture around 21 per cent market share by 2021. “There is a huge demand for CCTV solutions in retail segment, which includes households, shops and offices. Organised CCTV segment is expected to grow by over three times in organised trade. Our ‘Eco Series’ priced at Rs 4,990 will help us gain good traction in the entry-level segment,” Bali added. Videocon estimates the overall CCTV market at around Rs 3,650 crore in the organised segment, which is expected to grow to Rs 9,500 crore by 2021.