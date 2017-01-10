Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2017: Adani Group to invest Rs 49,000 cr in Gujarat over the next five years, says Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani asserted that while Adani wilmar will be doubling its manufacturing capacity in the state, Adani port will invest Rs 167 billion to expand ports in Gujarat. ([email protected] _adani)

Addressing a host of foreign leaders including Presidents, Prime Ministers and Foreign Ministers of several countries, in the Vibrant Global Summit 2017, at Gujarat’s Gandhi Nagar, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani today stated that the group will invest Rs 490 billion in Gujarat over the next five years. Gautam Adani asserted that while Adani wilmar will be doubling its manufacturing capacity in the state, Adani port will invest Rs 167 billion to expand ports in Gujarat.

Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Gandhi Nagar, the Adani Group chairman further stated that the group’s investment in solar and wind will exceed Rs 23,000 crore by 2021. The Adani Group will also be building a 10 million tonne cement plant in the state. Adani had also declared its plan to invest Rs 1,200 crore in edible oil business and Rs 7,500 crore in water and cement business of the state.