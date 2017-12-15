Verizon India sacks 1200 staff across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai

As many as 1,200 employees of Verizon India have been laid off across Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru offices following ‘revamp’ of the organisation in India. (Image: Reuters)

As many as 1,200 employees of Verizon India have been laid off across Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru offices following ‘revamp’ of the organisation in India. Sacked employees through the Forum for IT Employees (FITE), which has members from around 50 IT/ITeS companies, have approached the labour departments of Telangana and Tamil Nadu to explain the current situation and problems faced by them. Verizon India, an IT and technology centre with operations in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Verizon Communications Inc. The company has over 7,000 employees in India.

When contacted, the company spokesperson said, “We remain committed to providing our customers with world-class products and services that they have come to expect from Verizon. The market reality is marked by fierce competition, increasing customer demand and evolving technology. As Verizon consolidates its strategy so we can scale, compete and continue to be successful, Verizon’s IT, including Verizon Data Services India, is transforming into an engineering-centric, technology organization. The transformation entails rationalization of roles which has an impact on headcount.”

“We are doing role rationalisation not to meet a specific number but to match the talent with the requirements of the business for its future,” the company said.