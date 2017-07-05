Venture capital cos’ investments jump 150% during Jan-June period

Japan’s SoftBank Group invested the maximum at .6 billion during the period compared to just million during the same period last year.

Investments by venture capital firms recorded more than 150% jump during the January-June period 2017 compared to the same period last year, to touch $5.17 billion, according to data compiled by Tracxn Technologies. Japan’s SoftBank Group invested the maximum at $1.6 billion during the period compared to just $15 million during the same period last year. It invested about $1.4 billion in Paytm, while other start-ups including online-cab aggregrator Ola and True Balance – got the rest.

Sequoia Capital was the other large investor that increased its investment at $589.8 million this year from the $191 million, it had invested last year. However, IDG Ventures invested just $53.1 million between January and June this year, far less than $114.5 million it had invested during the same period last year.