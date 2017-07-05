  3. Venture capital cos’ investments jump 150% during Jan-June period

Investments by venture capital firms recorded more than 150% jump during the January-June period 2017 compared to the same period last year, to touch $5.17 billion, according to data compiled by Tracxn Technologies.

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 5, 2017 7:10 AM
Investments by venture capital firms recorded more than 150% jump during the January-June period 2017 compared to the same period last year, to touch $5.17 billion, according to data compiled by Tracxn Technologies. Japan’s SoftBank Group invested the maximum at $1.6 billion during the period compared to just $15 million during the same period last year. It invested about $1.4 billion in Paytm, while other start-ups including online-cab aggregrator Ola and True Balance – got the rest.

Sequoia Capital was the other large investor that increased its investment at $589.8 million this year from the $191 million, it had invested last year. However, IDG Ventures invested just $53.1 million between January and June this year, far less than $114.5 million it had invested during the same period last year.

