Vedanta Q1 net doubles on strong volume

The consolidated net profit of diversified natural resources company — Vedanta— doubled to Rs 1,525 crore for the three months ended June 30, 2017 driven by strong volume growth and commodity prices of zinc and aluminium. This is the first reported quarter of the newly merged Vendanta and Cairn India. The company had clocked a consolidated net profit (attributable before exceptional items) of Rs 754 crore during April-June 2016. Meanwhile, the company has planned a capital expenditure of $1.2 billion for the financial year 2017-2018 and about the same in the next financial year. Speaking to newspersons on a conference call, Tom Albanese, chief executive officer, Vedanta said, “There will be a combination of zinc projects at Hindustan Zinc, rebuilding volumes in oil and gas and possible doubling of copper smelter at Tuticorn.” G R Arun Kumar, chief financial officer, Vedanta said that the company plans to invest Rs 2,500-3,000 crore over the next two to three years in doubling the copper smelter capacity at Tuticorn.

The Indian subsidiary of London-listed Vedanta Plc, reported a y-o-y increase of 27% in revenues at Rs 18,203 crore with higher volumes at Zinc India and ramp-up at aluminium business. Higher commodity prices were partially offset by currency appreciation. “We are realizing the true benefits of Vedanta’s diversified portfolio. Our zinc and oil & gas businesses have delivered a strong quarter. Zinc prices have strengthened since the quarter end on continued global supply deficits. Our continued ramp-up in the aluminium business has helped us exit the quarter on a strong production run rate of 1.4 MTPA,” Albanese said. Ebitda (earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased 40% y-o-y to Rs 4,965 crore on account of higher volumes at Zinc India; ramp up of volumes at the aluminium business, and higher commodity prices.

However, on a sequential basis, Ebitda was impacted by lower commodity prices, currency appreciation, lower volume at Zinc India as per mine plan and Copper India, lower plant availability at TSPL and higher COP at aluminium business due to input commodity inflation, currency appreciation and pot outages. Ebitda margin on a y-o-y basis was at 36%, up from 32% in Q1FY18 due to increased volumes and cost efficiency. On the company’s debt reduction plans, Albanese said that the company has reduced the gross debt by nearly Rs 9,000 crore in the last four months, and a further Rs 2,500 crore has been reduced post June 30, 2017. As on 30 June 2017, Vedanta’s gross debt stood at Rs 67,342 crore including temporary short term borrowings of Rs 6,959 crore at Zinc India and preference shares of Rs 3,010 crore issued pursuant to the Cairn merger.

Excluding Zinc India temporary borrowings and preference shares, gross debt decreased by Rs 6,288 crore, company said in a statement. Finance cost during the quarter was up by Rs 199 crore to Rs 1,592 crore on account of higher temporary borrowing at Zinc India, capitalisation of aluminium and power capacities and interest on preference shares, partially offset by lower interest rates.