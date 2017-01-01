VE Commercial Vehicles sales dip 20% in December

In the domestic market, sales of Eicher trucks and buses stood at 3,246 units last month compared with 4,109 units in the year-ago period, down 21 per cent, VECV said in a statement.

VE Commercial Vehicles today reported a 19.9 per cent decline in total sales in December at 4,048 units as compared with 5,063 units in the same period last year. The company, a joint venture between Sweden’s Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, said total sales of Eicher-branded trucks and buses also decreased by 20.2 per cent to 3,946 units in December compared with 4,946 units in the corresponding month last year.

Exports of Eicher trucks and buses stood at 700 units in December as against 837 in the same month last year, down 16.4 per cent. Volvo trucks sold 102 units last month compared with 117 units in December 2015, down 12.8 per cent, the company added.